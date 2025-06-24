Petros Family Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.3%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

