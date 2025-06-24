Invesco LLC Grows Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 795,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 56.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

