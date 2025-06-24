PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $878,000 Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

