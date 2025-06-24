Vectors Research Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 98,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

