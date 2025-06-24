Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.96. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

