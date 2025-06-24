Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.