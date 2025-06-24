Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – June 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar, and Diamondback Energy are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to oil-price movements as well as company-specific factors like reserve levels and operational efficiency. The value of oil stocks typically fluctuates with changes in global supply and demand, geopolitical events and industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,628,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $487.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.08. 4,292,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,905,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $971.43. The stock had a trading volume of 448,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $964.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $159.15. 2,563,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $373.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,479. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.96 and its 200-day moving average is $346.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.54. 2,406,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Featured Articles