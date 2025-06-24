460 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,124.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,591 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

