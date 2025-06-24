St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $557.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

