BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 2.4%

JCPB opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.