Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.