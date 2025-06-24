Embree Financial Group Sells 1,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

