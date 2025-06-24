Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

