Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $425.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

