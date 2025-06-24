Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.