Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 12.5% increase from Garda Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.