Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 12.5% increase from Garda Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Garda Property Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
