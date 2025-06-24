Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Posts Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Dalrada Financial Trading Up 12.6%
DFCO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
