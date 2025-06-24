Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Posts Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Trading Up 12.6%

DFCO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Featured Articles

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

