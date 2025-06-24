BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 1.1% increase from BWP Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60.

BWP Trust Company Profile

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

