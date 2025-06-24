Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.