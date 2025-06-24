PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Financial Comparison

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 5 0 0 1.83

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $334.19 million 3.28 $160.98 million $0.93 13.56 Ares Commercial Real Estate $69.65 million 3.95 -$34.99 million ($0.25) -19.98

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 40.42% 8.87% 0.90% Ares Commercial Real Estate -20.22% -1.51% -0.46%

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.