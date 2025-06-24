Financial Analysis: Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) vs. Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thermwood and Fanuc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermwood 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thermwood and Fanuc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fanuc $5.23 billion 4.84 $973.88 million $0.53 24.31

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Profitability

This table compares Thermwood and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermwood N/A N/A N/A Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66%

Risk and Volatility

Thermwood has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fanuc beats Thermwood on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

