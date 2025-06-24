Reviewing ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Skyworks Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $25.00 million 1.46 -$14.47 million ($0.18) -1.70 Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 2.65 $596.00 million $2.55 28.91

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ParkerVision and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyworks Solutions 3 16 1 0 1.90

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $78.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -486.62% Skyworks Solutions 10.43% 11.53% 8.81%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ParkerVision on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

