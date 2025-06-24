Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.16 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

APD stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

