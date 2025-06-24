Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

