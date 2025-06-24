JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 513.8% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

