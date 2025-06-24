Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,592 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $54,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.