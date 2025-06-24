Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 231 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $58,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average of $281.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.