TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

