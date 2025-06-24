Verus Wealth Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,004.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.79.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,961 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

