Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 721 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading cut their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

