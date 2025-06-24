Balboa Wealth Partners Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

