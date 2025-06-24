Berry Wealth Group LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 729.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.3% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average of $333.86.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

