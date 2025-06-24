Hi Line Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

