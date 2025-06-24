Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 8,142 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

