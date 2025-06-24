Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,668,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 33,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

GS opened at $647.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

