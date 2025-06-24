Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,252 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

