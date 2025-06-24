Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

