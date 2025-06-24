Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $8.50

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.30 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

PL opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

