LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

