Balboa Wealth Partners Has $4.03 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ASML opened at $779.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.