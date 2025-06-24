Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.