International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

