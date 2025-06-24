Invesco LLC Purchases 153 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $170.41 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

