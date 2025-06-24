PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.41 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.07.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

