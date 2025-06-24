Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

