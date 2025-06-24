Gerber LLC Acquires Shares of 2,692 Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Valero Energy stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.