Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenaris (NYSE:TS) vs. MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaris has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MRC Global has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 15.05% 10.54% 8.67% MRC Global 0.47% 12.82% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $12.52 billion 1.66 $2.04 billion $3.28 10.91 MRC Global $3.01 billion 0.37 $55.00 million ($0.11) -117.14

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than MRC Global. MRC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenaris and MRC Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 2 1 5 0 2.38 MRC Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tenaris presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. MRC Global has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Tenaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than MRC Global.

Summary

Tenaris beats MRC Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

