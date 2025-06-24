Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) vs. WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of WESCO International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of WESCO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Richardson Electronics and WESCO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 WESCO International 0 1 7 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

WESCO International has a consensus target price of $212.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given WESCO International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WESCO International is more favorable than Richardson Electronics.

This table compares Richardson Electronics and WESCO International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $196.46 million 0.70 $60,000.00 ($0.17) -56.33 WESCO International $21.81 billion 0.41 $717.60 million $13.22 13.87

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than Richardson Electronics. Richardson Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WESCO International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WESCO International pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Richardson Electronics pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WESCO International pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WESCO International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richardson Electronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and WESCO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics -1.14% 1.09% 0.88% WESCO International 3.30% 13.40% 4.37%

Risk & Volatility

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WESCO International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WESCO International beats Richardson Electronics on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology. This segment also provides thyratrons and rectifiers, power tubes, ignitrons, magnetrons, phototubes, microwave generators, ultracapacitor modules, and liquid crystal display monitors under the Amperex, Cetron, and National brands. The Green Energy Solutions segment offers design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket, and technical service and repair services for various applications, such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles; and other power management applications that support green solutions including synthetic diamond manufacturing. The Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, which includes touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, All-In-One computers, specialized cabinet finishes and application specific software packages, and certification services. The Healthcare segment provides diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems, replacement CT and MRI tubes, CT service training, MRI and RF amplifiers, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons, flat panel detector upgrades, pre-owned CT systems, and additional replacement solutions. It serves energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

