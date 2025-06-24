Head to Head Survey: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|87.50%
|243.41%
|150.00%
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|62.32%
|1,308.87%
|182.55%
Dividends
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.4% and pay out 120.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|$6.62 million
|$6.54 million
|9.86
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|$46.52 million
|$16.76 million
|50.40
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust peers beat Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.