Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.